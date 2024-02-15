Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 75.14% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net loss of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 75.14% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.335.35 -75 OPM %-86.4743.36 -PBDT-1.302.22 PL PBT-1.751.74 PL NP-1.751.74 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

