Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 0.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 61.46 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 0.40% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 61.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.4662.28 -1 OPM %10.9010.69 -PBDT4.714.59 3 PBT3.263.36 -3 NP2.492.50 0
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