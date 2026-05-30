Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 26.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 64.48 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 26.44% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 9.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 249.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.