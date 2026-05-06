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Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.416.86 -7 24.7624.77 0 OPM %1.871.46 -1.982.30 - PBDT0.110.08 38 0.450.46 -2 PBT0.100.03 233 0.380.31 23 NP0.070.01 600 0.260.19 37

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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