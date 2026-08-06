Parshva Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 6.41 croreNet profit of Parshva Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.416.16 4 OPM %2.652.11 -PBDT0.160.11 45 PBT0.100.10 0 NP0.070.07 0
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