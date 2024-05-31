Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.31% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.040.250.590.52-425.008.00-30.51-42.310.020.160.490.290.020.160.490.290.100.160.520.29

