Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.31% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.25 -84 0.590.52 13 OPM %-425.008.00 --30.51-42.31 - PBDT0.020.16 -88 0.490.29 69 PBT0.020.16 -88 0.490.29 69 NP0.100.16 -38 0.520.29 79

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

