Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 140.46 croreNet profit of Partap Industries rose 72.26% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 140.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales140.46125.82 12 OPM %9.736.49 -PBDT16.298.17 99 PBT12.038.17 47 NP11.496.67 72
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