Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.99% to Rs 15.06 crore

Net loss of Parvati Sweetners and Power reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.99% to Rs 15.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.42% to Rs 17.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.