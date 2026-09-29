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Pashupati Cotspin board to mull bonus share issue on Oct 03

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Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Pashupati Cotspin said that the company's board will meet on Saturday, 03 October 2026, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 29 September 2026.

Pashupati Cotspin is engaged in ginning and spinning of cotton yarn.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 130.01 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.09% to currently trade at Rs 77.29 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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