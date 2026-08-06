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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 265.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 265.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 130.01 crore

Net profit of Pashupati Cotspin rose 265.66% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 130.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.01118.50 10 OPM %9.493.86 -PBDT11.764.88 141 PBT9.552.67 258 NP7.241.98 266

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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