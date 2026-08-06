Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 265.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 130.01 crore

Net profit of Pashupati Cotspin rose 265.66% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 130.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.01118.509.493.8611.764.889.552.677.241.98

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