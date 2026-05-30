Pashupati Cotspin standalone net profit declines 77.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.74% to Rs 160.28 crore

Net profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 77.47% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 160.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.36% to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 655.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.