Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 133.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.34% to Rs 244.63 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 133.19% to Rs 26.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.34% to Rs 244.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.63% to Rs 69.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.55% to Rs 1010.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 621.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.