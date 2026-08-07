Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 1465.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.28% to Rs 238.26 croreNet profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 1465.14% to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.28% to Rs 238.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 216.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales238.26216.05 10 OPM %16.382.79 -PBDT39.845.39 639 PBT36.692.40 1429 NP27.391.75 1465
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