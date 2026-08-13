Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 15600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 26.00 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 15600.00% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.0020.7912.924.672.410.601.790.021.570.01

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