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Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 261.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 28.20 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 261.22% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.27% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 99.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.2027.85 1 99.34100.50 -1 OPM %13.586.46 -8.546.54 - PBDT3.070.84 265 5.542.95 88 PBT2.480.31 700 3.170.86 269 NP1.770.49 261 2.220.88 152

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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