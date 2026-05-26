Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 261.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 28.20 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 261.22% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.27% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 99.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.