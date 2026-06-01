Patanjali Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 11155.60 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 46.15% to Rs 523.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 11155.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9692.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.50% to Rs 1814.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1300.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 40169.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33758.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.