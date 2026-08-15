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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patanjali Foods consolidated net profit rises 86.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Patanjali Foods consolidated net profit rises 86.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 11337.45 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 86.14% to Rs 335.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 11337.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8766.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11337.458766.03 29 OPM %4.793.66 -PBDT506.47310.39 63 PBT453.22248.57 82 NP335.73180.36 86

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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