Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 412.4, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.29% slide in NIFTY and a 10.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 412.4, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24196.8. The Sensex is at 77531.26, up 0.7%.Patanjali Foods Ltd has lost around 11.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49085.1, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.93 lakh shares in last one month.