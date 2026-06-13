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Patback Business standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 93.86% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Patback Business declined 96.55% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.95% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 89.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.6610.75 -94 1.7215.64 -89 OPM %28.796.98 -10.477.35 - PBDT0.190.76 -75 0.181.26 -86 PBT0.190.76 -75 0.181.26 -86 NP0.020.58 -97 0.010.95 -99

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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