Patback Business standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 93.86% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Patback Business declined 96.55% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.95% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 89.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.