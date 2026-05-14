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Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 11.81% to Rs 1421.48 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 15.95% to Rs 41.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.81% to Rs 1421.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1611.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.69% to Rs 260.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 5102.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5093.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1421.481611.86 -12 5102.745093.36 0 OPM %15.1413.55 -13.4114.40 - PBDT170.42164.92 3 553.35577.04 -4 PBT144.67138.98 4 449.68477.25 -6 NP41.5135.80 16 260.73242.11 8

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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