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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 24.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 24.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 1280.74 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 24.63% to Rs 97.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 1280.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1233.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1280.741233.45 4 OPM %14.0213.40 -PBDT143.23130.79 10 PBT116.78105.35 11 NP97.0077.83 25

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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