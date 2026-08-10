Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 24.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 1280.74 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 24.63% to Rs 97.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 1280.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1233.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1280.741233.4514.0213.40143.23130.79116.78105.3597.0077.83

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