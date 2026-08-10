Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 24.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 1280.74 croreNet profit of Patel Engineering rose 24.63% to Rs 97.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 1280.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1233.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1280.741233.45 4 OPM %14.0213.40 -PBDT143.23130.79 10 PBT116.78105.35 11 NP97.0077.83 25
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