Patel Engineering receives LoA for Renuka Ji Dam Project (Package-1)

From Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation

Patel Engineering has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation (HPPCL) for the prestigious Renuka Ji Dam Project (Package-1), valued at Rs. 910.08 crore including GST. The Company had earlier been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) for this project, and the receipt of the LoA marks the formal commencement of this significant engagement.

The project, located at Village Dadahu, Tehsil Renuka, District Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is scheduled to be completed within a timeline of 30 months.

Under this package, Patel Engineering will undertake the construction of three major diversion tunnels, each designed with a diameter of 9.5 meters and extending over lengths ranging from 1.3 to 1.6 kilometers. The works also encompass the creation of inlet and outlet structures for these tunnels, development of approximately 6 kilometers of approach and access roads, and installation of advanced hydro-mechanical systems to regulate water flow. Additionally, the project scope includes comprehensive instrumentation and monitoring systems to ensure long term operational reliability and safety.