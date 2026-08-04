Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.09% to Rs 113.69 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 53.05% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.09% to Rs 113.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.113.6977.822.212.493.172.282.541.642.511.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News