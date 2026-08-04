Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.09% to Rs 113.69 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 53.05% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.09% to Rs 113.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales113.6977.82 46 OPM %2.212.49 -PBDT3.172.28 39 PBT2.541.64 55 NP2.511.64 53
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