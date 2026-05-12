Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 60.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 96.58 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 60.22% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 96.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.18% to Rs 9.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 356.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.