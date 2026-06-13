Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 391.03% to Rs 35.60 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reported to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 391.03% to Rs 35.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 54.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.607.25 391 54.76297.81 -82 OPM %85.37-34.62 -62.16-1.64 - PBDT31.49-3.99 LP 33.05-10.43 LP PBT31.45-4.00 LP 32.97-10.47 LP NP28.07-4.73 LP 28.31-18.02 LP

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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