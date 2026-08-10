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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 767.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 767.42% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 127.00% to Rs 15.30 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures rose 767.42% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 127.00% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.306.74 127 OPM %84.1836.50 -PBDT16.361.94 743 PBT16.311.93 745 NP15.441.78 767

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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