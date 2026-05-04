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Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 12.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 50.96% to Rs 7.70 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 12.67% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.96% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.71% to Rs 20.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.21% to Rs 32.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.7015.70 -51 32.4261.41 -47 OPM %63.1244.84 -69.0943.35 - PBDT6.147.02 -13 25.3121.29 19 PBT6.106.98 -13 25.1621.14 19 NP5.035.76 -13 20.7614.15 47

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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