Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 12.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.96% to Rs 7.70 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 12.67% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.96% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.71% to Rs 20.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.21% to Rs 32.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.