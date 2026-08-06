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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 63.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 63.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 30.94% to Rs 5.78 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 63.86% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.94% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.788.37 -31 OPM %57.0972.16 -PBDT3.559.96 -64 PBT3.519.92 -65 NP2.968.19 -64

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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