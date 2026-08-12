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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 37.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 37.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 69.66% to Rs 309.54 crore

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 37.57% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 69.66% to Rs 309.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales309.54182.45 70 OPM %6.138.30 -PBDT17.1912.05 43 PBT12.829.27 38 NP9.526.92 38

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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