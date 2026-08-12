Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 37.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 69.66% to Rs 309.54 croreNet profit of Patel Retail rose 37.57% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 69.66% to Rs 309.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales309.54182.45 70 OPM %6.138.30 -PBDT17.1912.05 43 PBT12.829.27 38 NP9.526.92 38
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