Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 37.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 69.66% to Rs 309.54 crore

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 37.57% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 69.66% to Rs 309.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.309.54182.456.138.3017.1912.0512.829.279.526.92

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