Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.12% to Rs 334.16 crore

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 39.00% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.12% to Rs 334.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.47% to Rs 39.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 1048.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 820.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.