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Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.12% to Rs 334.16 crore

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 39.00% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.12% to Rs 334.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.47% to Rs 39.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 1048.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 820.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales334.16219.67 52 1048.33820.69 28 OPM %5.197.09 -6.886.96 - PBDT20.2013.32 52 70.7846.06 54 PBT13.6310.20 34 52.4234.33 53 NP9.987.18 39 39.0525.28 54

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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