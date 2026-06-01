Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 7.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.97% to Rs 89.52 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 7.57% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.97% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.80% to Rs 10.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 252.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 387.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.