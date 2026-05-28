Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 86.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.23% to Rs 482.12 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants declined 86.28% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.23% to Rs 482.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 582.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 320.96% to Rs 268.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.82% to Rs 2073.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3334.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.