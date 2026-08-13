Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 96.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.54% to Rs 480.77 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants declined 96.90% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 287.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 480.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 493.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales480.77493.30 -3 OPM %0.93-0.85 -PBDT14.68-0.86 LP PBT13.42-1.69 LP NP8.91287.46 -97
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