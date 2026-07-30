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Paushak standalone net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 49.52% to Rs 83.55 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 25.52% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.52% to Rs 83.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.5555.88 50 OPM %30.7031.94 -PBDT27.4419.69 39 PBT19.0215.63 22 NP15.1012.03 26

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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