Paushak standalone net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.52% to Rs 83.55 croreNet profit of Paushak rose 25.52% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.52% to Rs 83.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.5555.88 50 OPM %30.7031.94 -PBDT27.4419.69 39 PBT19.0215.63 22 NP15.1012.03 26
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