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Paushak standalone net profit rises 30.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 55.14 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 30.31% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 55.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.35% to Rs 39.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 218.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.1452.36 5 218.60210.95 4 OPM %30.3430.31 -27.8128.28 - PBDT23.9215.92 50 71.7973.75 -3 PBT16.0212.22 31 50.4158.78 -14 NP12.519.60 30 39.3349.38 -20

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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