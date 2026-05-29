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Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
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Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 54.45 crore

Net profit of Pavna Industries rose 43.53% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.45% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 297.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales54.4566.23 -18 297.04308.24 -4 OPM %14.7711.34 -9.6710.73 - PBDT6.585.94 11 24.8224.20 3 PBT2.832.59 9 10.5011.16 -6 NP2.441.70 44 4.617.37 -37

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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