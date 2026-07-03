Paytm Europe receives payment institution license from CSSF, Luxembourg

Paytm Europe Payments S.A (Paytm Europe), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, has been informed by Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg (CSSF) on 02 July 2026 that it has been granted the payment institution licence and also been registered on the payment institutions official list, with effect from 02 July 2026.

The licence has been granted in relation to the provision of services namely:

(a) execution of payment transactions, including transfers of funds on a payment account with the user's payment service provider or with another payment service provider: - execution of credit transfers, including standing orders;