To enable teenagers to make Paytm UPI payments without having their own bank account

Paytm (One 97 Communications) announced the launch of Paytm Pocket Money. It enables teenagers to make Paytm UPI payments without having their own bank account, while allowing parents and trusted family members to provide safe and controlled spending access with defined limits and real time visibility on their child's payments made through the Paytm app.

Across India, teenagers are increasingly making everyday payments for school and college canteens, metro rides, cabs, mobile recharges, shopping, and more. Many still depend on cash or parents and family members to make a payment for these expenses. Paytm Pocket Money brings this behaviour into a secure digital format, allowing parents to manage allowances while introducing teenagers to Paytm UPI in a supervised way.

With Paytm Pocket Money, parents and family members can invite teenagers through UPI Circle by NPCI, set monthly spending limits, and track payments in real time. Once activated, teenagers can make secure Paytm UPI payments across millions of online and offline merchants using Paytm app through their own mobile phone. Teenagers gain independence and now no longer need to borrow their parent's phone, ask for OTPs, or send QR on whatsapp to their parents to complete payment on their behalf. Parents or a trusted family member can set up Paytm Pocket Money for their teenagers, with individual payments capped at Rs 5,000 and a monthly limit of Rs 15,000 across the UPI network. The service is available on savings and current accounts, with restrictions on international payments and cash withdrawals.