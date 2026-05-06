PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 53.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 2061.33 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 53.87% to Rs 261.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 2061.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1507.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.29% to Rs 669.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.50% to Rs 6794.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4977.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.