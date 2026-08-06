PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 92.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.08% to Rs 1888.28 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 92.54% to Rs 162.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.08% to Rs 1888.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1347.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1888.281347.997.242.55218.70125.83178.5892.35162.8984.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News