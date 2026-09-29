PB Fintech sinks 43% in four sessions as IRDAI proposals spark concerns

PB Fintech slumped 6.11% to Rs 1,081 on Tuesday, extending its decline to 42.69% in four trading sessions.

The stock has remained under pressure since the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of Indias (IRDAI) proposed overhaul of insurance distribution economics.

IRDAIs consultation paper, "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution", proposes tighter limits on distributor commissions, lower expense-of-management limits for insurers, greater transparency in distributor remuneration and stronger safeguards against mis-selling. The regulator has also proposed measures to track dark patterns and make relevant performance information available to strengthen market discipline.

The proposals have raised concerns over the earnings outlook for insurance distribution platforms such as PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar.

In its recent analyst concall, PB Fintech management said the proposed framework could have a limited impact on the net present value (NPV) of its life insurance business. However, it expects a severe impact on general insurance, with the segments revenue NPV potentially falling to around one-third to 40% of current levels. Management estimated that a 60% compression in general insurance revenue could result in a 30% decline in total core business revenue. It also flagged concerns over the viability of individual agents under the proposed commission structure. Management indicated that commission income on a health insurance policy could fall from around Rs 15,000 currently to approximately Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,750 under the proposed framework. Management questioned whether such economics would be sufficiently rewarding for individual agents. However, it said some agents could potentially be brought on the companys payroll, in which case they could continue to earn around Rs 15,000, partly offsetting the impact of the proposed commission changes.

The company is evaluating cost rationalisation across digital marketing, brand spending and sales support, while ruling out mass layoffs. It also expects hiring to slow and said it could see a 15-20% increase in volumes if lower commissions are passed on to customers through reduced insurance prices. A foreign brokerage estimated that a 10% reduction in new-business commission rates could result in a 10-12% decline in earnings. The brokerage also said the proposed regulations could have a material impact on near-term earnings if implemented, while noting that the consultation paper could change following industry feedback. Another foreign brokerage reiterated its "outperform" rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 2,310. The brokerage expects core-business direct costs to be reduced meaningfully in FY28E as the focus on growth moderates, before normalising from FY29E as growth-related spending resumes. It has also factored in a phased rationalisation of indirect costs across FY28E and FY29E.

PB Fintech is exploring additional revenue opportunities, including charging for services such as garage and hospital network management and reinsurance support. Management is also exploring insurance and reinsurance manufacturing and plans to seek regulatory approval for a Managing General Agent model. The company said the proposals are still in the consultation stage and would not affect FY27 financials, with implementation proposed from 1 April. Management described FY28 as a period of challenges and discovery as it adapts to the new framework, with an objective of returning to a similar financial position by FY29. IRDAIs proposed framework would replace the existing distribution structure with three broad categories: Insurance Distribution Entities, Insurance Distribution Persons and Market Infrastructure Institutions. It also proposes changes to expense-of-management limits, commission structures, market conduct and digital practices.