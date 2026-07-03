PB Fintech fell 5.80% to Rs 1,584.50 in early trade on Friday as the stock witnessed heavy block deal activity.

Trading volumes surged significantly during the session. On the BSE, 17.68 lakh shares changed hands compared with the three-month average of 2.22 lakh shares. On the NSE, 1.89 crore shares were traded, well above the three-month average of 17.62 lakh shares.

According to media reports, Macritchie Investments, a foreign direct investment (FDI) shareholder in PB Fintech, was looking to sell up to 1.19 crore shares, representing a 2.6% stake in the company, through block deals.

The reports said the floor price for the transaction was fixed at Rs 1,604 per share, a discount of about 4.6% to Thursday's NSE closing price of Rs 1,682.10. The proposed deal size was estimated at around Rs 1,908.80 crore.