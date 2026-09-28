PC Jeweller achieves debt-free status; repays outstanding debt of 14 banks

PC Jeweller said that the company has successfully discharged the remaining outstanding debt of the banks and has achieved its financial objective of a debt-free status.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours on Friday, the company further said that with the latest repayment, the company has successfully discharged all the outstanding debt of all the 14 consortium banks under the terms of settlement agreement dated 30 September 2024 with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates.

"The accomplishment of a debt-free status will materially strengthen the companys balance sheet and financial position," PC Jeweller said in a statement.