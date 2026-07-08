PC Jeweller climbed after repaying debt to two consortium banks

PC Jeweller surged 4.57% to Rs 9.84 after the company announced that it has cleared all outstanding debt under the settlement agreement dated 30 September 2024 with two of its 14 consortium banks.

The company said the repayments are in line with its objective of becoming debt-free in the current quarter.

PC Jeweller described the development as the beginning of a significant milestone in its ongoing turnaround journey.

On 2 July 2026, the company had reported a 21% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 and reiterated that it was on track to achieve a debt-free status during the current quarter.