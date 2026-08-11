PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 37.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 877.04 croreNet profit of PC Jeweller rose 37.02% to Rs 221.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 877.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 724.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales877.04724.91 21 OPM %27.5417.56 -PBDT230.27168.64 37 PBT224.81163.58 37 NP221.88161.93 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content