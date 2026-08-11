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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 37.02% in the June 2026 quarter

PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 37.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 877.04 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 37.02% to Rs 221.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 877.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 724.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales877.04724.91 21 OPM %27.5417.56 -PBDT230.27168.64 37 PBT224.81163.58 37 NP221.88161.93 37

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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