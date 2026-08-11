PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 37.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 877.04 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 37.02% to Rs 221.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 877.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 724.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.877.04724.9127.5417.56230.27168.64224.81163.58221.88161.93

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