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PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 61.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 927.34 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 61.31% to Rs 152.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 927.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.67% to Rs 714.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.38% to Rs 3352.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2244.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales927.34699.02 33 3352.882244.60 49 OPM %17.7420.75 -20.0217.58 - PBDT158.72101.37 57 734.94470.51 56 PBT153.5296.47 59 714.16452.56 58 NP152.8994.78 61 714.46577.70 24

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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