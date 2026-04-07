PC Jeweller gains after robust Q4 business update; pares debt by 23%

PC Jeweller added 2.83% to Rs 8.71 after the company reported 32% YoY standalone revenue growth in Q4 FY26.

During the quarter, the company executed a memorandum of understanding with National Skill Development Corporation under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India to act as an Industry/Franchise Partner for the Gems & Jewellery Sector. Under this initiative, the company aims to facilitate the development and onboarding of upto 2,00,000 micro-entrepreneurs across India over a 5-year period under the PC Jeweller Brand.

In Q4 FY26, the company has further reduced its outstanding debt of banks by around 23% in Q4 under the terms of Joint Settlement Agreement. Notably, the company has repaid majority of its outstanding debt that was due to the banks under the terms of Joint Settlement Agreement, demonstrating significant progress towards its financial goals. The company said that it remains committed to its target of achieving a debt-free status in near future.

Further, during the quarter, one of the companys subsidiary, PCJ Mining SARL has been incorporated in the Republic of Chad to undertake the extraction of precious metal ores. This strategic initiative provides the group with an opportunity to explore mining operations and possibly establish vertical integration across its value chain. The company is looking forward for the upcoming summer wedding season and the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya in Q1FY2027 and is committed to strategically expanding its retail footprint to reach a broader customer base and enhance market presence. It also aims to achieve a debt-free financial position, strengthening its balance sheet and ensuring long-term financial stability.