Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and Senco Gold Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2026.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and Senco Gold Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2026.

PC Jeweller Ltd surged 7.22% to Rs 10.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 141.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd soared 7.15% to Rs 1923.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4247 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd spiked 6.72% to Rs 378.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd exploded 6.40% to Rs 6784. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10559 shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd gained 5.09% to Rs 343.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45696 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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