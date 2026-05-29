PC Jeweller rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 150 cr

PC Jeweller surged 8.58% to Rs 10 after the company reported 58.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 150.33 crore on 32.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 927.34 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 58.77% YoY to Rs 150.66 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the quarter.

The company said it continues to progress towards its goal of becoming debt-free, having reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90% as on date, since the execution of the settlement agreement with banks on 30 September 2024, reflecting significant improvement in its financial position.

EBITDA for Q4FY26 stood at a profit of Rs 180 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 144 crore in Q4FY25, marking a growth of 25%, driven by operating leverage and improved cost efficiencies. On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 23.57% to Rs 710.62 crore on 49.47% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3352.88 crore in FY26 over FY25. Meanwhile, the company's board approved the re-appointment of Bairam Garg as managing director with effect from July 01, 2026 for a period of 5 years. PC Jeweller is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of jewellery. The company offers a wide range of gold, diamond, silver, and gemstone jewellery, including bangles, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, catering to bridal, occasional, and daily wear requirements. It operates across 12 states through a mix of company-owned and franchisee-owned showrooms.