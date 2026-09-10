Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller update on repayment of outstanding debt

Set to become debt-free in current month

PC Jeweller has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 1 more bank.

With this successful clearance of debt, the Company has now repaid all the outstanding debt of 11 out of the 14 consortium banks with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates.

Further, the company has discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks as well.

The company remains firmly on track to discharge the remaining less than 4% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks and achieve a debt-free status in the current month itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi makes strategic investment in Silicon Valley-based KAVIA AI

Kolte Patil sells 600 apartments in 60 hours for its 'Vyana at The Reserve' project

Commerce Minister highlights India's impressive economic growth

Hindustan Zinc inks six-year transport agreement with MFL India for Rampura Agucha Mine

Sensex, Nifty plunge for 3rd day; IT shares slide for 6th day

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Next Story